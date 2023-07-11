English
    'Education for sale': Institute offers MBBS, MD seats to low scorers for Rs 65 lakh-Rs 1 crore

    'Somehow this seems much worse than other degrees. Because human lives are at stake. I mean who cares if one's water purifier technician or graphic artist paid for their seat?' a Twitter user commented.

    Ankita Sengupta
    July 11, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST
    The advertisement by MCG in Nagpur published by a popular newspaper in Maharashtra. (Image credit: @malpani/Twitter)

    A "medical career guidance" institute in Maharashtra has grabbed attention on Twitter after inviting students with low NEET scores to apply for seats in MBBS, MD, and MS with packages starting from Rs 65 lakh to Rs 1 crore. The ad for the institute splashed across the front page of a newspaper has ignited a debate on Twitter with one doctor calling it "education for sale".


    As per the advertisement, Nagpur's MCG (Medical Career Guidance) offers the "cheapest packages" for medical aspirants.

    Commenting on the ad, Twitter user Jose Paul Martin (@jpmartin) wrote, "The price is not the issue. The issue is what sort of knowledge or experience will these guys pass out with. I fear more for the state of medicine!"

    "Education has been on sale for over a decade now. It’s just that it’s being aggressively marketed now; thanks to investors' money!" added user and entrepreneur Amit Misra (@amit6060).

    Veena Srinivasan (@veenas_water) commented, "Somehow this seems much worse than other degrees. Because human lives are at stake. I mean who cares if one's water purifier technician or graphic artist paid for their seat?"

    "The worst part is, more developed countries than India offer cheaper MBBS programs," added Naveen Sodem (nisar_naveen).

    With the mushrooming of several such institutions offering MBBS seats in exchange for hefty fees, there has also been a problem of too many MBBS graduates applying for limited seats in popular hospitals.

    Last month, a picture of a crowd at Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB Hospital) went viral on social media as a portrayal of the skewed ratio of MBBS doctors to jobs in the country.

    The image shared by a doctor, Dhruv Chauhan, called MBBS the new BTech.

    first published: Jul 11, 2023 02:38 pm