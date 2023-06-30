Divya Gokulnath shares employees' texts after Byju's townhall: 'We didn't come this far...'

Divya Gokunath shared a bunch of messages in her Instagram stories after Byju's townhall. (Image: screenshot of @divyagokulnath's Instagram story)

Byju's recently organised a townhall meeting to address the concerns of its employees amidst the ongoing crisis triggered by the resignation of board members and auditor Deloitte. The townhall, presided over by Byju Raveendran, the co-founder and CEO of Byju's, aimed to instill confidence and provide clarity to the employees during this challenging period.

Following the event, co-founder Divya Gokulnath took to Instagram to share positive messages from team members, highlighting the success of the townhall and the optimism within the company.

One employee said after the townhall they have newfound confidence, "We didn't come this far to just come this far."

Another message conveyed the resounding belief among employees that the townhall had dispelled any doubts about their ability to achieve remarkable feats as a team.

“The townhall left no doubt in minds that we are capable to achieving incredible things as a team. Will harness the positive energy from the townhall, channel it into our work and achieve benchmark numbers,” they wrote.

Gokulnath termed the messages as an "outpouring of love". One team member wrote: “Hey Divya, When the going gets tough, the tough gets going – this is exactly how I felt post the townhall. Addressing all issues with so much clarity has helped clear the air across – if anyone had any doubt, the townhall has completely cleared it away. Yes, we have challenges but we will all stick together to address and overcome each one of them. We have not come this far, just to come this far. Let’s continue writing history.”

Employees, in other messages, expressed their happiness that Raveendran had directly addressed them and clarified many of their doubts. The employees expressed confidence that together, they would emerge stronger from the current challenges.

Another message showed unwavering support for the leadership. The employee acknowledged the presence of allegations, resignations, and negativity but believed that the company's focus on sustainable growth and the ever-relevant field of education and edtech would prevail.

A fifth message emphasized the tough spirit prevalent among the employees following the townhall. It recognized the clarity provided by the event, which helped dispel any lingering doubts. The employee acknowledged the challenges ahead but emphasized the unity within the organization to address and overcome them.

Moneycontrol earlier reported that during the townhall, employees had the opportunity to submit their questions, although immediate answers were not provided, leaving some employees with lingering uncertainties regarding layoffs, hikes, incentives, and provident fund payments.

At the townhall, Raveendran reassured the employees, saying that the company would bounce back stronger. He acknowledged the tough phase Byju's was going through but highlighted the enduring nature of the edtech sector and the company's pioneering position within it.

Regarding the resignations of the board members and Deloitte, Raveendran clarified that the board members' departure was unrelated to Deloitte's resignation. He expressed gratitude to the board members for their support and guidance. As for Deloitte, Raveendran stated that their resignation was a mutual decision, and the company had already initiated the process of changing auditors.

Raveendran further informed the employees about the progress in discussions with the company's term loan B lenders regarding the recent issues. He expressed optimism, mentioning that these discussions were yielding positive developments and expected significant progress within weeks.

In an email to employees on June 29, Raveendran wrote: “This company is not just my work; it is my life. For 18 years, I have dedicated more than 18 hours a day to BYJU’S, pouring my heart and soul into this mission. And I want to do this for at least 30 more years.”