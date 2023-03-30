Johnnie Walker, Absolut Vodka makers have women leaders: Meet Debra Crew and Ann Mukherjee

Debra Crew (left) has been appointed as the CEO of Diageo. Ann Mukherjee (right) is the CEO of Pernod Ricard North America.

Debra Crew has been named as the CEO of alcoholic beverage giant Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker and Guinness stout, after Indian-origin Ivan Menezes announced his retirement from the top role. With this, the British drinks giant gets its first woman chief executive. Crew becomes one of only a handful of women to lead a company in Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

Debra Crew, a 52-year-old former US Army officer, is currently the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). She will take charge in July after 10 years under the stewardship of Indian-born Ivan Menezes, who is retiring at the age of 63.

Crew was previously CEO of tobacco company Reynolds American, where she had also served as COO. Prior to that Crew held roles at Pepsico, Kraft Foods (KHC.O), Nestle (NESN.S) and Mars.

With Crew’s appointment, two of the world’s leading alcoholic beverage companies have women at the helm.

Ann Mukherjee at Pernod Ricard North America

Ann Mukherjee is the CEO and chairman of Pernod Ricard North America, the world’s second-largest seller of wine and spirits, with brands like Absolut, Malibu and Jameson under its belt. As an immigrant from India - her family moved to the US when she was five - Mukherjee is also the first woman of colour to hold that position.

She took the helm at Pernod Ricard North America in December 2019.

10 women CEOs on London’s FTSE 100

Debra Crew's appointment as Diageo CEO will bring to 10 the number of women CEOs currently running a company listed on London's FTSE 100 index of big firms. Others include Alison Rose at NatWest bank and Emma Walmsley at drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline. In February 2023, Diageo was named the top company for female representation at board level in the FTSE Women Leaders Review.