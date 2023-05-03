'39 years since I founded Dell in my dorm room': Michael Dell celebrates anniversary

Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies (Image credit: dell.com)

As Dell completed 39 years on Wednesday, its owner Michael Dell took to Twitter to celebrate the tech company's anniversary and to thank his team members, partners, and global customers.

"Tomorrow marks 39 years since I founded Dell in my dorm room to make technology accessible to everyone and to enable human potential," Dell tweeted on Tuesday. "Thank you to all the dedicated team members, customers, and partners worldwide who have made this journey possible! Here's to 39 more!"



— Michael Dell (@MichaelDell) May 2, 2023

The billionaire had started Dell in 1984 with $1,000 while he was a freshman pre-med student at the University of Texas at Austin, US. Last month, Forbes ranked the Dell Inc. founder with a net worth of $54 billion as the 23rd wealthiest person in the world on its annual list of billionaires.

Congratulatory messages soon followed Michael Dell's tweet. The first in queue was tech billionaire and owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, Elon Musk.



Congrats!

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2023

Others too lauded the company's contribution to the industry while congratulating Dell on its 39th anniversary.

"Congratulations on this incredible milestone, Michael! Your vision and dedication to empowering people through technology have truly changed the world. As an avid user of Dell products myself, I can attest to the positive impact they've had on my life. Here's to many more years of innovation and progress!" wrote Jayjit Biswas (@jayjitbiswas) founder of Elite Web3 Forum.

Twitter user Tuvia Elbaum (@Tuviae) said, "As a consumer hardware entrepreneur - thank you for the continued inspiration!"

Kenny Holtz (@kennyholtz) commented, "I've enjoyed many Dell computers. 23+ years ago I opened up my new giant 15" Inspiron 7000... the experience remains a lifetime highlight I still remember vividly to this day. Thank you, Michael Dell and the entire Dell team for bringing me so much joy."