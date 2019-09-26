App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhiites are breathing polluted air at home too: Study

Carbon dioxide level, which should not cross the 750 ppm (parts per million) mark, was found to be 3,900 ppm in several households

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image

Delhiites are not only inhaling pollutants outdoors, but are also doing so indoors.

A survey conducted in houses across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), to mark World Lung Day, has revealed that there is carbon dioxide present at alarming levels indoors too, according to a report by DNA.

Data was collected from 400 Delhi-NCR households located in 200 colonies between April 2018 and March 2019. Modern monitoring gadgets were used to check pollutant levels in these households for a year and three standards were evaluated in the course of it. The results, of course, did not cut a happy picture.

Close

The air inside was thick with particulate matter PM 2.5 (fine dust particles), which ideally should not cross 15 micrograms per cubic meter. However, the company conducting the survey claimed that air purifiers were able to contain the PM 2.5 levels.

However, carbon dioxide level, which should not cross the 750 ppm (parts per million) mark, was found to be 3,900 ppm in several households.

The DNA report quotes Barun Agarwal, CEO, Breatheasy Solutions as saying: “In such a situation, it can be guessed that in the coming winter when the pollution will be at a dangerous level, what can happen to our lungs.”

Kamal Mittal, who created Delhi's first green building Paharpur Business Center, told the newspaper that planting money plant, Areca Palm and Mother-In-Law Tongue plants, could help in such situations. These plants are reportedly known for their ability to fight pollution.

“Not just two-four plants, a variety of plants should be planted. Then the air inside the house will be considered breathable. On average, three to four plants per person can reduce some pollution,” Mittal added. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 04:21 pm

