Delhi Capitals player Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Capitals' and India all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 and kept in isolation, the IPL franchise said on April 3.

Patel is the second IPL player to have returned a positive report after Nitish Rana. The left-handed Kolkata Knight Riders batsman had initially tested positive for COVID-19 but later returned a negative report.

"Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19. He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test, came positive," the franchise said in a statement.

"He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery."

Axar recently got 27 wickets in three Tests in his debut series against England.

Meanwhile, a positive case has also emerged from Chennai Super Kings' media content team.

The member isn''t a part of the bio-bubble. The team's training schedule remains unaffected