Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall near Alibaug at 100 kmph: All you need to know

The states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, which are already battling ever-increasing cases of coronavirus, are now bracing for Cyclone Nisarga.

It is the second cyclonic storm of the North Indian Ocean cyclone season for the year 2020; the first was super cyclone Amphan, which ravaged West Bengal on May 20.

Cyclone Nisarga (meaning nature in Bengali) is a rare formation as the Arabian Sea has a long-term average of just one cyclone every year. It will be the first cyclonic storm to affect India's financial capital Mumbai in the past 140 years. However, the frequency of cyclones forming in the Arabian Sea has increased in the past few years due to climate change.

When and where it will make landfall?

The cyclonic storm Nisarga is moving northwards and is currently at a distance of about 500 km from Mumbai. It is expected to make landfall on the afternoon of June 3 between Harihareshwar – located close to Alibaug in Maharashtra — and Daman.

Wind speed

The sustained wind speed of Cyclone Nisarga is set to rise to 100-110 kmph, gusting to more than 120 kmph while passing over the Arabian Sea along the coast of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar from the morning of June 3. The wind speed is set to be around 80-90 kmph in Valsad, Navsari and Daman at the same time, gusting to 100 kmph. Meanwhile, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Surat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Bharuch will see wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph.

By June 4, it will weaken into a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph.

Areas to be affected

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a red alert for six districts in Maharashtra for June 3 and June 4, namely, Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Raigad, Dhule and Nandurbar.

Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are likely to witness high wind speed accompanied by extremely heavy rainfall on June 3, while Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

In Gujarat, places like Valsad, Navsari, Dang and Surat may see heavy to very heavy rainfall; Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli may experience very heavy rainfall too.

Expected damage

The rainfall and strong winds are likely to cause a ‘storm surge’, which means the sea level will rise temporarily. Tidal levels will also rise by one to two metres above normal, which is expected flood Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.

The Met department has predicted damage to thatched houses and huts. Crops and power and communication lines along the coastline may get destroyed too. Cyclone Nisarga may also damage embankments and salt pans located in and around Mumbai.

Measures taken so far

Thirty-one teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed, of which 16 teams have been stationed in Maharashtra and 11 in Gujarat.



DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga.

Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also released a list of Do's and Don'ts for Mumbaikars to deal with the aftermath of the cyclone.