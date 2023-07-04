Premier Kolkata college denied admission to non-English medium students. Then, an apology

Loreto College is a Catholic women's college in Park Street, Kolkata. (Image: loretocollege.in)

Loreto College, a premier institution in the heart of Kolkata, is facing flak after it barred students from Hindi and Bengali medium schools from taking admission in the college prompting the University of Calcutta to ask for an explanation from its principal.

The college, affiliated to Calcutta University (CU), recently released its list of selected candidates for undergraduate courses for 2023 with a note that baffled many. The college, established in 1912, in a note said that instructions, examinations and even library books at the institution are all in English (barring vernacular books).

The college also said that students from vernacular medium schools have not been considered for admission, prompting critics to call it a “colonial hangover”.

The note

“The medium of instruction in Loreto College is ONLY English. Examinations will have to be answered ONLY in English. Our reputed Open Shelf Library has only English reference/text books and journals for all subjects other than vernacular Bengali and Hindi," the note reads.

Now, the note has been updated to take out the discriminatory part. It previously said: "From previous experience we strongly recommend that candidates hailing from vernacular medium schools opt to study in institutions where the medium of instruction is bilingual. Students whose medium of instruction in Class XlI was vernacular have not been considered for admission,” the original note with the merit list read.

It also came with a spelling mistake highlighting the irony of the notice.

The new note does not mention the denial of admission to non-English medium students.

The new rule, considered elitist and discriminatory, had not been there before in previous sessions, say several alumni of the college.

Calcutta University's ire

Calcutta University has called Loreto's principal Sister Christine Coutinho and made it amply clear that this rule does not fit in with the university guidelines.

The college issued an apology after the backlash.

“The college apologises for inadvertently hurting the sentiments of the students. It was not the intention to discriminate against any student from any background. However, there was a reason for giving out preferences to students from English medium schools. It was observed by teachers that the students who come from schools where the medium of instruction is not English face difficulty in following the lectures. Hence, it was a practical consideration so that the students do not feel uncomfortable in the atmosphere.”

Loreto College is a Catholic women’s college in Park Street and has always implemented speaking in English on campus – irrespective of the subject a student has opted for. From lectures to administration to informal conversations, the mode of communication has always been English.

What about other colleges?

The neighbouring St Xavier’s College, also a Catholic institution, however does not have such a rule. Principal Father Dominic Savio said, “There is no discrimination on the basis of language at St Xavier’s College. We arrange remedial classes for students from the vernacular medium.”

Lectures and examinations of all colleges under CU are conducted in the preferred language choice of the candidate. Classes are also conducted in both languages – barring English Literature students, of course.

All other top colleges of the city as well, including Jadavpur University, Presidency University, Bethune College, Lady Brabourne College and Scottish Church College, teach and conduct examinations according to students' preference.

The episode begs the question whether elitism in education is acceptable as a sizeable number of students may not be able to afford an English medium education. That should not bar them from applying to a college – one of the better ones in the city – just because of a language barrier.

What are people saying?

Disha Dey, an applicant to Loreto College this year, says that it was mentioned during the application process as well that vernacular medium students need not apply. However, it seems it was overlooked by many as this rule was never in place before. Several hundreds of applicants paid a Rs 300 fee for the form only to realise that they were not even eligible to apply and were not considered for admission.

Ankita Sengupta, an alumni of the English department of Loreto, says that it is unfair to deny admission without even giving them a chance to prove themselves.

“I think a blanket ban on students without gauging their potential even if they are from vernacular medium schools is discriminatory. I can understand the professors' point that students not fluent in English may face problems in class, but what about the students who are from Bengali-medium schools and are proficient in the language? Why should they not even be given a chance during the admission process to prove themselves?” she says.

Zora Rahman, an alumni of St Xavier's College thinks Loreto is just trying to protect its reputation. She says, “Denying admission is not fair but then if they don't have measures to implement lectures or make life easier for the vernacular students by allowing them to write in their preferred language, then the students may end up blaming the college. I think they are saving their own image and reputation by avoiding the process altogether.”

The college has also released its list of candidates segregated on the basis of boards. ISC, CBSE and state board students have been selected in separate lists – board-wise – a selection method quite unheard of in the city under all CU affiliates although each college has autonomy on their selection process.