India got over 1 lakh visitors during its G20 presidency, says chief summit coordinator

India received more than one lakh visitors during its G20 presidency from over 125 nations, said Chief G20 Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla while addressing the media in New Delhi.

“We have received more than 100,000 visitors during our Presidency from more than 125 nations. Clearly, the Presidency will bring economic benefits to India,” said Shringla. He added that the Leaders' Summit will emphasize India's cultural aspect with a cultural corridor on display.

“We will also have an immersive display with exhibits from every G20 country,” the Chief G20 Coordinator said.

India assumed the year-long G20 Presidency in December last year, taking over from Indonesia.

Leaders from the world's top economies have started arriving in India for the two-day-long G20 summit, which is taking place amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as concerns about the current challenges facing the global economy and various factors affecting climate change.

While host nation India has coined an optimistic slogan, ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’ differences between the many attendee nations are sometimes coming to the fore.

The G20 consists of 19 countries and the European Union, representing about 85 percent of the global GDP and two-thirds of the world's population.