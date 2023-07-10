'Connaught River, Jheelon ka shehar' Delhi videos are viral as rain batters capital

Heavy rainfall in several parts of north India has plunged the region into chaos, with more than 28 reported dead in the past three days. Cities and towns are grappling with the aftermath as roads and buildings remain submerged in knee-deep water, including the capital Delhi where the situation is expected to worsen as the weather department predicts more downpour in the coming days.
All schools in Delhi and Gurugram have been closed today due to the heavy rain-induced waterlogging. Videos show Delhi’s Connaught Place submerged in water prompting a Twitter user to brand it “Connaught River”.
I don't think Delhi is getting as much love and attention as Bangalore gets when it floods.
Come on folks , let's be fair to the capital. pic.twitter.com/23IxjCWZOE
— Ankit.Today (@ankitv) July 9, 2023
#DelhiRain pic.twitter.com/p7K13YIeYl
— Amanpreet Singh (@aps4995) July 9, 2023
City Of Lakes #Delhi #ArvindKejriwal #DelhiRain #Himachal #Flood #Kullu #Manali #JammuKashmir #Rain #Monsoon2023 #AAP pic.twitter.com/Js1hOvEzhR
— Neeraj Manhas (@IAmNirajManhas) July 9, 2023
The Lutyen’s Delhi bungalow behind PMO submerged, Piyush Goyal’s house next door too flooded.
Baki dilli ka kya, rain is the equaliser here pic.twitter.com/Dm8SAhsC14
— Nona Walia (@nonawalia) July 9, 2023
Thank you @ArvindKejriwal ji!#DelhiRain #Delhi pic.twitter.com/Qof7VB8BQU
— Netta D'Souza (@dnetta) July 8, 2023
Connaught Place today at 4:20pm. #DelhiRain pic.twitter.com/PpzdHsVIzC
— Dr. NAVCHETAN BENIPAL (@benipalnav) July 9, 2023
The Delhi government has established 16 control rooms to closely monitor flood-prone areas.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will preside over a high-level meeting to address the issue of waterlogging caused by the relentless rain in the city.