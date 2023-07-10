'Connaught River, Jheelon ka shehar' Delhi videos are viral as rain batters capital

Videos show Delhi’s Connaught Place submerged in water; a man paddling on the waterlogged streets. (Image: screengrabs from videos @benipalnav and @ravinegi4bjp)

Heavy rainfall in several parts of north India has plunged the region into chaos, with more than 28 reported dead in the past three days. Cities and towns are grappling with the aftermath as roads and buildings remain submerged in knee-deep water, including the capital Delhi where the situation is expected to worsen as the weather department predicts more downpour in the coming days.

All schools in Delhi and Gurugram have been closed today due to the heavy rain-induced waterlogging. Videos show Delhi’s Connaught Place submerged in water prompting a Twitter user to brand it “Connaught River”.



I don't think Delhi is getting as much love and attention as Bangalore gets when it floods. Come on folks , let's be fair to the capital. pic.twitter.com/23IxjCWZOE

— Ankit.Today (@ankitv) July 9, 2023



The Lutyen’s Delhi bungalow behind PMO submerged, Piyush Goyal’s house next door too flooded.

Baki dilli ka kya, rain is the equaliser here pic.twitter.com/Dm8SAhsC14

— Nona Walia (@nonawalia) July 9, 2023

Another video showed a man rowing on an inflatable tube in the waterlogged streets.Another user dubbed Delhi as “jheelon ka shehar”.One user shared a photo, apparently from the Lutyen’s Delhi bungalow behind the Prime Minister’s Office, submerged in water.Another showed rainwater gushing through the roads of Delhi hitting against autos, cars and bikes on the streets as people look on.Here’s another video from waterlogged Connaught Place.On July 8 and 9, Delhi reported 153 mm rain – the highest since 1982.

The Delhi government has established 16 control rooms to closely monitor flood-prone areas.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will preside over a high-level meeting to address the issue of waterlogging caused by the relentless rain in the city.