    News website used AI to write articles. Now, it has to make ‘substantial’ corrections

    American website CNET experimented with an internally-designed AI too. What did they learn?

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
    Lessons a news outlet learnt after using AI. (Representational image)

    In November 2022, American tech and finance news website CNET, began testing an artificial intelligence tool to churn out articles.

    It wasn't ChatGPT but an internally designed AI engine to help editors create basic explainers on the topic of financial services.

    They published 77 articles with Artificial Intelligence  assistance . Out of those, they had to correct 41.

    One of the stories wrongly stated that a person would "earn" $10,300 after a year, if they deposited $10,000 in a savings account that has a three percent interest.