    Tiny radioactive capsule goes missing in Australia, triggering urgent search operation

    The 8mm by 6mm silver capsule, which is used in mining operations, was lost while being transported from a mine in Western Australia. It can cause radiation burns or sickness if handled, officials warned.

    AFP
    January 29, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
    The capsule is believed to have fallen off a truck during transport. (Representational image)

    An urgent search was underway in Western Australia on Saturday after a tiny radioactive capsule was reported to have gone missing while being transported from a mine.

    The 8mm by 6mm silver capsule, which is used in mining operations, has been unaccounted for since mid-January, emergency services said.

    It contains the radioactive substance Caesium-137, according to Western Australia's Department of Health.

    The capsule is believed to have fallen off a truck while being moved to a storage facility.