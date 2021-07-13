MARKET NEWS

Why space tourism is the new getaway for the rich and famous

The status symbol of big billionaires has undergone a metamorphosis of sorts. The in-thing is space tourism. With Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin announcing its decision to sell its first flight into microgravity to the highest bidder the stage is set for the uber rich & super famous to venture out into the unknown and experience the ultimate thrill. Find out more about this upcoming trend

