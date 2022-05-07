English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Watch: What is 'space jellyfish', that lit up the sky in Florida

    “Space jellyfish” is essentially a cloud of lit-up gases, strikingly visible against the darkness before dawn. The source of the spectacle was SpaceX’s Falcon launching 53 internet satellites from the Kennedy Space Center before sunrise.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 07, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
    (Image credit: @samwell224/Twitter)

    (Image credit: @samwell224/Twitter)


    The residents of Florida were treated to a stunning sight on Friday as SpaceX’s Falcon rocket launched 53 internet satellites from the Kennedy Space Center before sunrise. The launch created an effect known as “space jellyfish”.

    “Space jellyfish” is essentially a cloud of lit-up gases, strikingly visible against the darkness before dawn.

    "Basically, what's happening is, it's still dark outside, but you have the sun illuminating the (exhaust) plume as it's in space," SpaceX official Jessica Jensen was quoted as saying by Fox News. "I like to refer to it as the space jellyfish that's coming down after us."

    The stunning phenomena was captured by viewers in videos and pictures.

     


    "Wow! Did you see Space X's booster peak out into the sunlight and dip back into darkness?" YouTuber Marcus House said. "All with the reaction control thrusters making a brilliant show. I sure as heck did!"

    "OMG the space jellyfish is so cool!" said a user named Sam Gallaher. "Living in Central Florida is definitely kinda fun sometimes!" 



    Photojournalist Erik Kuna said the "space jellyfish" spectacle is always amazing to see. 

    Here are some more stunning photos of the "space jellyfish": 



     

     



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Florida #space #Space X
    first published: May 7, 2022 09:44 am
