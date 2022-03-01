'Sorry I was not your mother': Vir Das' parody poem for Vladimir Putin

Vir Das shared the parody poem on Instagram taking a dig at Vladimir Putin as Russia invades Ukraine.

Comedian Vir Das has released his own version of ‘Dear Vladimir Putin’ after US actor AnnaLynne McCord’s bizarre video of a poem recital where she apologises to the Russian President for not being his mother.

For the unversed, McCord a shared video appeal with a self-written poem about Putin that was shared nearly 31 million times on Twitter and ridiculed widely. People started posting parodies of the 2:20 minute long clip on Twitter, mocking the actor as well as Putin who has waged a war against its neighbour Ukraine and invaded its cities since Thursday.

Sanctions and pressure from the West has not deterred Putin as he continues to order Russian armies to invade and attack the former Soviet republic resulting in casualties on both sides.



Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf

— AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

McCord shared the video on February 24, after Putin declared war on Ukraine and talks about how the President’s life would have been different if she had been his mother.

"If I was your mother, if the world was cold, I'd have died to make you warm... I'd have died to give you life," she recites emotively in the clip. The 34-year-old concluded by expressing regret that she "cannot believe" she was born "too late" and in a different place and could not be 69-year-old Putin’s mother.

Vir Das took to Instagram a few days later with his own parody of the eyeball-grabbing recital where he also apologized for not being Putin’s mother because then the Russian leader would have had ‘an Indian mum’.

“Cringey indulgent ‘I am not Putin's mother’ poetry version number million. If you haven’t seen the original AnnaLynne McCord post, this will seem random so read ironically please. I guess I TOO am sorry I’m not Putin’s mother,” Das captioned the post.

Das’ poem is very relatable as he lists down what would have been Putin’s predicament if he had an Indian mother (in this case, Das himself).

“I am so sorry, I was not your mother. Because then you’d have an Indian mum, and we are like no other,” Das starts his poem and jots down several characteristics indigenous to Indian mothers.

He continues: “If you threatened to set the west on fire, I would have pre-told the mohalla my son is a liar” referring to Indian mothers’ close association and bond with their neighbours and their penchant for long conversations about their children.

“I wouldn’t give you time to do military passes. Because I’d sign you up for 27 tuition classes,” Das writes about the immense pressure of studies on Indians and the flurry of tuitions to cope with it.

He concludes with a humorous line about Vladimir Putin’s marriage, Indian style.

“I’d arrange your marriage to someone you’ve never met. And then me and your dad would enjoy our life.”