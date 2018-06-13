App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter thrashes Shahid Afridi for keeping a lion chained at home

Afridi shared some pictures on Twitter, and Twitterati was quick to notice a chained lion sitting in the background in one of the pictures. The Pakistan cricketer had to face the fury of Twitter users who started posting furious tweets against him.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shahid Afridi, former Pakistani national cricket team captain share some pictures on his Twitter handle, where he is seen feeding a deer, and his daughter copying his arms-raised style to celebrate a wicket. However, what caught the attention of Twitterati was a chained lion in the background in one of the pictures.

His followers and other Twitter users came down heavily on the cricketer, posting furious reactions. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the two pictures which Afridi posted on Twitter were captioned, “Great to spend time with loved ones. Best feeling in the world to have my daughter copy my wicket taking celebrations. And yes, don’t forget to take care of animals, they too deserve our love and care :)”.

Twitter users reacted in rage and spared no time in roasting Afridi on the social platform. “You didn’t understand he is asking people to generously feed animals during Ramzan so they can slaughter them later n enjoy a big feast late,” tweeted a Twitter user.

While another user wrote, “Where is this? Come how there are wild animals in unnatural environment? Isn't it legal?”

Many users found this against animal freedom and rights and they wrote.

First Published on Jun 13, 2018 04:26 pm

tags #Shahid Afridi #Trending News #Twitter

