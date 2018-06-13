Twitter thrashes Shahid Afridi for keeping a lion chained at home

Shahid Afridi, former Pakistani national cricket team captain share some pictures on his Twitter handle, where he is seen feeding a deer, and his daughter copying his arms-raised style to celebrate a wicket. However, what caught the attention of Twitterati was a chained lion in the background in one of the pictures.



Great to spend time with loved ones. Best feeling in the world to have my daughter copy my wicket taking celebrations. And yes don't forget to take care of animals, they too deserve our love and care :) pic.twitter.com/CKPhZd0BGD

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 9, 2018

His followers and other Twitter users came down heavily on the cricketer, posting furious reactions. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the two pictures which Afridi posted on Twitter were captioned, “Great to spend time with loved ones. Best feeling in the world to have my daughter copy my wicket taking celebrations. And yes, don’t forget to take care of animals, they too deserve our love and care :)”.

Twitter users reacted in rage and spared no time in roasting Afridi on the social platform. “You didn’t understand he is asking people to generously feed animals during Ramzan so they can slaughter them later n enjoy a big feast late,” tweeted a Twitter user.

While another user wrote, “Where is this? Come how there are wild animals in unnatural environment? Isn't it legal?”

Many users found this against animal freedom and rights and they wrote.