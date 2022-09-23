English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Tokyo plans a futuristic mini-city in its bay area

    The project, called Tokyo Bay eSG, will aim to develop a city on the principles of "environmental and social governance".

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 23, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST

    Japan's capital Tokyo is setting out on an elaborate project to create  a mini-city on uninhabited land in the middle of a bay, according to a Bloomberg report.

    The project, called Tokyo Bay eSG, will aim to develop a city on the principles of "environmental and social governance".

    The futuristic city, while seeking to create a sustainable atmosphere, will also look to further Japan's global competitiveness.

    “The challenge is to build a city that will be strong against the crises we face,” Manabu Miyasaka, Tokyo's a deputy governor, told Bloomberg.

    "ESG" in the project's name also signifies"ecology, economy, epoch-making", the official added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Trials for the project could begin as early as next year. The project is due to finish in 2050, according to the World Economic Forum.

    Soon, the administration of Tokyo will ask companies to come run start pilot projects at the location. The focus will be on clean energy generation and reducing greenhouse emissions and traffic jams.

    Miyasaka spoke to Bloomberg about how the project would serve as a global example.

    “Technology is moving away from being used in the purely digital world, to physical spaces. Cities will battle to become places to develop such new technologies, and the project could become a template for other urban centres,” he was quoted as saying by  Bloomberg.
    Tags: #cities #environment #Tokyo
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 04:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.