The Sri Lanka turmoil covered in 7 cartoons

Protestors celebrate after entering the building of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo on July 13.

Mired in a deep economic crisis since late last year, Sri Lanka is witnessing fresh protests. Last weekend, huge crowds of agitators stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo, forcing him to flee, and later, step down from his position.

The protestors indulged in the comforts that the palatial house had to offer -- a short respite from their daily struggles to get essentials like fuel and medicines. Photos of them splashing about in the pool at the bungalow, using the gym and lounging in a bedroom quickly spread on social media.



Awantha Artigala



Artigala's cartoon demonstrates the power of mass protests.



The turbulent situation in Sri Lanka dominated headlines this week. See how it was covered by the editorial cartoonists.

Saad Almuhannadi

The Qatari cartoonist illustrates the widely watched moment where protestors jumped into the swimming pool at the president's bungalow.

Kirtish Bhatt

BBC cartoonist Kirtish Bhatt's take on Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing a crisis-plagued Sri Lanka.

RC Pradeep

The cartoonist shows ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe buckling under the pressure of public anger.

Jeffrey

The cartoonist's piece for The Island newspaper is a comment on how military and police force is being used against Sri Lankan protestors.

Sandeep Adhwaryu

The Times of India cartoonist imagines a conversation between the Rajapaksa brothers, who are facing massive backlash for pushing Sri Lanka towards disaster .

EP Unny

EP Unny's cartoon for The Indian Express captures the agony of protestors in Sri Lanka, who are grappling with military crackdowns as well as crippling shortages of essential supplies.