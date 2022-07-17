The Sri Lanka turmoil covered in 7 cartoons

Mired in a deep economic crisis since late last year, Sri Lanka is witnessing fresh protests. Last weekend, huge crowds of agitators stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo, forcing him to flee, and later, step down from his position.
The protestors indulged in the comforts that the palatial house had to offer -- a short respite from their daily struggles to get essentials like fuel and medicines. Photos of them splashing about in the pool at the bungalow, using the gym and lounging in a bedroom quickly spread on social media.The turbulent situation in Sri Lanka dominated headlines this week. See how it was covered by the editorial cartoonists.
Saad Almuhannadi
The Qatari cartoonist illustrates the widely watched moment where protestors jumped into the swimming pool at the president's bungalow.
Kirtish BhattBBC cartoonist Kirtish Bhatt's take on Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing a crisis-plagued Sri Lanka.
RC Pradeep
The cartoonist shows ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe buckling under the pressure of public anger.
JeffreyThe cartoonist's piece for The Island newspaper is a comment on how military and police force is being used against Sri Lankan protestors.
Sandeep Adhwaryu
The Times of India cartoonist imagines a conversation between the Rajapaksa brothers, who are facing massive backlash for pushing Sri Lanka towards disaster .
EP UnnyEP Unny's cartoon for The Indian Express captures the agony of protestors in Sri Lanka, who are grappling with military crackdowns as well as crippling shortages of essential supplies.
