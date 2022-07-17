English
    The Sri Lanka turmoil covered in 7 cartoons

    Our selection of this week's best editorial cartoons.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 17, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST
    Protestors celebrate after entering the building of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo on July 13.

    Mired in a deep economic crisis since late last year, Sri Lanka is witnessing fresh protests. Last weekend, huge crowds of agitators stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo, forcing him to flee, and later, step down from his position.

    The protestors indulged in the comforts that the palatial house had to offer -- a short respite from their daily struggles to get essentials like fuel and medicines. Photos of them splashing about in the pool at the bungalow, using the gym and lounging in a bedroom quickly spread on social media.

    The turbulent situation in Sri Lanka dominated headlines this week. See how it was covered by the editorial cartoonists.

    Awantha Artigala


    Artigala's cartoon demonstrates the power of mass protests.



    Saad Almuhannadi

    The Qatari cartoonist illustrates the widely watched moment where protestors jumped into the swimming pool at the president's bungalow.

    Kirtish Bhatt

    BBC cartoonist Kirtish Bhatt's take on Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing a crisis-plagued Sri Lanka.

    RC Pradeep

    The cartoonist shows ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe buckling under the pressure of public anger.

    Jeffrey

    The cartoonist's piece for The Island newspaper is a comment on how military and police force is being used against Sri Lankan protestors.


    Sandeep Adhwaryu

    The Times of India cartoonist imagines a conversation between the Rajapaksa brothers, who are facing massive backlash for pushing Sri Lanka towards disaster . 

    EP Unny

    EP Unny's cartoon for The Indian Express captures the agony of protestors in Sri Lanka, who are grappling with military crackdowns as well as crippling shortages of essential supplies.

    Tags: #editorial cartoons #Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka crisis
    first published: Jul 17, 2022 04:57 pm
