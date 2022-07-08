The life and times of Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving PM

The world is grieving the death of Shinzo Abe.

Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died aged 67 after being shot at an election rally in Nara city on July 8, leading to an outpouring of grief around the world.

Shinzo Abe was Japan's longest-serving premier. He was in office for a year in 2012 and then again from 2012 to 2020. He had resigned due to health reasons.

As leaders and citizens around the world mourn Abe, here is a look back on his life and times.

Birth

Abe was born in Tokyo in 1954 into a politically influential family. His grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, was Japan's former prime minister. Shinzo Abe's father Shintaro Abe was the country's foreign minister.

Education

Abe studied political science at Tokyo's Seikei University. After graduating, he moved to the United States to attend the University of Southern California.

Political debut

Abe began working for Japan's Liberal Democratic Party in 1982. He was elected a legislator from the Yamaguchi prefecture in 1993.

Heading his party and appointment as prime minister

In 2005, Abe was first appointed the chief cabinet secretary while Junichiro Koizumi served as prime minister. Then, he was chosen to be the party's leader, poised to take over the prime minister's post.

First stint as PM

Abe was elected the prime minister of Japan in September, 2006. He was 52 then -- the youngest premier in post-war Japan.

The first year was turbulent, marked by scandals and public anger. Abe quit citing poor health.

In race for the post again

Abe contested elections again and was re-elected prime minister in 2012.

Reforms and foreign policy

The Japanese prime minister was renowned for "Abenomics" -- a sweeping plan to revitalise the country's stagnant economy. It entailed hefty government spending and cutting red tapism.

His policies brought on some progress but the bigger economic problems persisted. Japan was witnessing recession even before the coronavirus crisis hit.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Abe lost popularity over what critics described was a "confused and slow" approach to the crisis.

On the world stage, Abe had an influential presence. He will he remembered for bringing stability to Japan.

Abe shaped and cemented India-Japan ties and also accorded priority to Japan's relationship with the US. On South Korea, he had a tough stance

Resignation in 2020

Abe stepped down from his post in August 2020, again due to health reasons. His announcement came as a surprise because he was expected to see out the deferred 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

