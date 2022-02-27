English
    Russian vodka pulled from liquor stores in US, Canada in solidarity with Ukraine

    Ukraine Russia war: Several videos of liquor store and bar owners in US and Canada emptying out their bottles and taking stocks off the shelves were shared on social media.

    Stella Dey
    February 27, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
    Russian vodka is being boycotted across stores in US and Canada in a show of support for Ukraine. (Reuters)

    Russian vodka is being boycotted across stores in US and Canada in a show of support for Ukraine. (Reuters)


    Liquor stores across the United States and Canada have been throwing out their Russian vodka stocks in a show of protest against President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine since Thursday.

    Several videos of liquor store and bar owners emptying out their bottles and taking stocks off the shelves were shared on social media.

    This video is from Ohio and was originally shared on TikTok.

    One clip, shared by Fox News, shows an elderly man emptying out two bottles of vodka.

    Peter Bethlenfalvy, the finance minister of Canada’s Ontario, directed the Liquor Control Board to have the province’s stores remove Russian vodka and other alcoholic beverages from the country, the Chronicle Journal reported.

    In Ontario alone, all products produced in Russia will be removed from 679 stores. Shops in Manitoba, New Brunswick, British Columbia and Newfoundland were also taking similar action, the New York Post reported.

    The NLC liquor store of Canada also joined the boycott.

    “The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, along with other Liquor jurisdictions throughout Canada, has made the decision to remove products of Russian origin from its shelves. These include Russian Standard Vodka and Russian Standard Platinum Vodka,” a tweet from the store read.

    Manitoba Liquor Mart made a similar announcement.

    “Among the thousands of products we carry, only two came from Russia – one vodka, Russian Standard Vodka, and one single-serve beer, Baltika 7 Premium Lager. We have removed those two products from shelves in all Manitoba Liquor Marts,” the store said in replies to tweets.

    Canada imported C$4.8 million ($3.78 million) worth of alcoholic beverages from Russia in 2021, according to Statistics Canada data. Vodka is the second most popular alcoholic beverage among Canadians after whiskey, the data said.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced sanctions against Russia, which he said would impose "severe costs on complicit Russian elites" which will hinder Putin’s ability to fund the ruthless invasion of their neighbour.

    US President Joe Biden has also sanctioned Russia heavily and announced $350 million in additional military equipment to Ukraine for its face-off with Russia.
