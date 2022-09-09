Queen Elizabeth II dies: A look at frontpage tributes from around the world

The death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 led to an outpouring of grief across the world. She was the country's longest-reigning monarch -- a constant presence in a fast-changing world.
Here is how her passing was headlined by newspapers:
The Telegraph UKThe newspaper put on its front page a moving quote from the Queen, which some on social media said will be cemented in history with the monarch.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'Grief is the price we pay for love' - HM Queen Elizabeth IIhttps://t.co/GvXEEFpNkRpic.twitter.com/QdFt2H9pHeSeptember 8, 2022
The Guardian
The Guardian used a photograph from the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
The Guardian front page, Friday 9 September 2022; Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 pic.twitter.com/5ROqSmVqE1— The Guardian (@guardian) September 8, 2022
The Financial Times
On the frontpage of the British daily was photo of the Queen attending the state opening of the parliament in 1971.
What a wonderful front page photo. pic.twitter.com/mbf6nmmx3r— Jonny Geller (@JonnyGeller) September 8, 2022
Daily Mail
"Our hearts are broken", Daily Mail wrote on its cover dedicated to the Queen.
Our hearts are broken: It just seems unimaginable. That wisest and most steadfast of women, our guiding light in the darkest of nights, has gone.https://t.co/A6XLugMvCvpic.twitter.com/EmSjFuB8cC— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 8, 2022
USA Today
The American daily chose for its front page a portrait of the Queen from 1954, a year after her coronation.
Friday's @USATODAY front page pic.twitter.com/pRpAun7she— nicole carroll (@nicole_carroll) September 8, 2022
The Mirror
An expression of gratefulness to the Queen, on The Mirror's front page.
My favourite front page so far pic.twitter.com/pgYZyFkXJz
— SallyLockwood (@sallylockwood) September 8, 2022
The Herald ScotlandThe Glasgow-based newspaper's tribute to the Queen:
Tomorrow's front page as we pay tribute to the Queen pic.twitter.com/9ct0IZH8ST
— The Herald (@heraldscotland) September 8, 2022
TIME MagazineThe premier magazine remembered the Queen with a commemorative cover.
TIME's new commemorative cover: Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022 https://t.co/NMT3FDTbaQpic.twitter.com/od7VzQLRen
— TIME (@TIME) September 8, 2022
The National Post
The Canadian newspaper created a sketch of the Queen to headline its 12-page coverage of her death.
Draft of tomorrow’s National Post front page. pic.twitter.com/w6pBQ8D2ZF
— Rob Roberts (@itsrobroberts) September 8, 2022
Spanish newspapers also readied covers as tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
Tomorrow’s Spanish newspaper front pages are also dominated by the Queen, a selection just shown on one of their news shows here pic.twitter.com/j4n6eaxgWN
— Leigh Holmwood (@LeighHolmwood) September 8, 2022
Elizabeth II was crowned queen at the age of 25, after the death of her father King George VI. She ruled for 70 years -- a reign longer than any other monarch in history of Britain.
After her death, her eldest son, Prince Charles, will become the king.