Queen Elizabeth II dies: A look at frontpage tributes from around the world

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on September 8. (Image credit:@BeingSamWise/Twitter)

The death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 led to an outpouring of grief across the world. She was the country's longest-reigning monarch -- a constant presence in a fast-changing world.

Here is how her passing was headlined by newspapers:

The Telegraph UK

The newspaper put on its front page a moving quote from the Queen, which some on social media said will be cemented in history with the monarch.

The Guardian

The Guardian used a photograph from the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.



The Guardian front page, Friday 9 September 2022; Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 pic.twitter.com/5ROqSmVqE1 — The Guardian (@guardian) September 8, 2022



The Financial Times

On the frontpage of the British daily was photo of the Queen attending the state opening of the parliament in 1971.



What a wonderful front page photo. pic.twitter.com/mbf6nmmx3r — Jonny Geller (@JonnyGeller) September 8, 2022



Daily Mail

"Our hearts are broken", Daily Mail wrote on its cover dedicated to the Queen.



Our hearts are broken: It just seems unimaginable. That wisest and most steadfast of women, our guiding light in the darkest of nights, has gone.https://t.co/A6XLugMvCvpic.twitter.com/EmSjFuB8cC — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 8, 2022



USA Today

The American daily chose for its front page a portrait of the Queen from 1954, a year after her coronation.

The Mirror

An expression of gratefulness to the Queen, on The Mirror's front page.



My favourite front page so far pic.twitter.com/pgYZyFkXJz

— SallyLockwood (@sallylockwood) September 8, 2022

The Herald Scotland



Tomorrow's front page as we pay tribute to the Queen pic.twitter.com/9ct0IZH8ST

— The Herald (@heraldscotland) September 8, 2022

The Glasgow-based newspaper's tribute to the Queen:

TIME Magazine

The premier magazine remembered the Queen with a commemorative cover.

The National Post

The Canadian newspaper created a sketch of the Queen to headline its 12-page coverage of her death.



Draft of tomorrow’s National Post front page. pic.twitter.com/w6pBQ8D2ZF

— Rob Roberts (@itsrobroberts) September 8, 2022

Spanish newspapers also readied covers as tributes to Queen Elizabeth II



Tomorrow’s Spanish newspaper front pages are also dominated by the Queen, a selection just shown on one of their news shows here pic.twitter.com/j4n6eaxgWN

— Leigh Holmwood (@LeighHolmwood) September 8, 2022

Elizabeth II was crowned queen at the age of 25, after the death of her father King George VI. She ruled for 70 years -- a reign longer than any other monarch in history of Britain.

After her death, her eldest son, Prince Charles, will become the king.