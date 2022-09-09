English
    Queen Elizabeth II dies: A look at frontpage tributes from around the world

    Queen Elizabeth II, Britain 's longing-reigning monarch, died on September 8 at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

    September 09, 2022
    Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on September 8. (Image credit:@BeingSamWise/Twitter)

    The death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 led to an outpouring of grief across the world. She was the country's longest-reigning monarch -- a constant presence in a fast-changing world.

    Here is how her passing was headlined by newspapers:

    The Telegraph UK

    The newspaper put on its front page a moving quote from the Queen, which some on social media said will be cemented in history with the monarch.

    The Guardian

    The Guardian used a photograph from the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

    The Financial Times

    On the frontpage of the British daily was photo of the Queen attending the state opening of the parliament in 1971. 

    Daily Mail

    "Our hearts are broken", Daily Mail wrote on its cover dedicated to the Queen.

     

    USA Today

    The American daily chose for its front page a portrait of the Queen from 1954, a year after her coronation. 

     

    The Mirror 

    An expression of gratefulness to the Queen, on The Mirror's front page. 



     

    The Herald Scotland 

    The Glasgow-based newspaper's tribute to the Queen:

     

    TIME Magazine 

    The premier magazine remembered the Queen with a commemorative cover.

     

    The National Post

    The Canadian newspaper created a sketch of the Queen to headline its 12-page coverage of her death.

     

     

    Spanish newspapers also readied covers as tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

     

     

    Elizabeth II was crowned queen at the age of 25, after the death of her father King George VI. She ruled for 70 years -- a reign longer than any other monarch in history of Britain.

    After her death, her eldest son, Prince Charles, will become the king.

     

    first published: Sep 9, 2022 08:46 am
