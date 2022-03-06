PM Modi buys ticket for first ride on Pune metro, travels with students. See photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Pune metro will ensure that people travel comfortably. (Image credit: Twitter/@Rushikeshmla)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a metro project in Pune on March 6, and shortly afterwards, proceeded to buy a ticket for the first ride.



Ensuring convenient and comfortable travel for the people of Pune.

PM @narendramodi inaugurated the Pune Metro and travelled on board with his young friends. pic.twitter.com/154a2mJk8f — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 6, 2022

Modi travelled on the train with school students. “On board the Pune Metro with my young friends,” the prime minister tweeted along with photos of him engaged in conversation with his young fellow travellers.

Modi inaugurated a 12-kilometre stretch of the 32.2 km-Pune metro rail project. The entire project will cost more than Rs 11,400 crores. The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2016.

During his trip to Pune, Modi also unveiled a 9.5-feet-tall-statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of the rejuvenation project for the Mula-Mutha river. "Rejuvenation will be done in a 9-Km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs 1,080 crores," the government said.

He inaugurated the RK Laxman Art Gallery and Museum in Balewadi in Pune.

"The main attraction of the Museum is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will be made alive through the audio-visual effects," the Prime Minister's Office said. "Cartoons drawn by RK Laxman will be showcased in the Museum."

Modi will also attend golden jubilee celebrations at Symbiosis University.