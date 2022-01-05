MARKET NEWS

PM security breach: Amarinder Singh calls for President's rule in Punjab

Amarinder Singh said Channi government had utterly failed in ensuring law and order in the state.

PTI
January 05, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday called for President’s rule in the state after a breach was reported here in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security.

Amarinder said Channi government had utterly failed in ensuring law and order in the state.

Modi on Wednesday returned without addressing a rally in the poll-bound state after his convoy got stuck in a road blockade near Hussainiwala.

"If we have to keep our state safe and keep law and order system here, then I think President’s rule should be imposed,” the Punjab Lok Congress chief told the media after addressing a rally, which was also scheduled to be addressed by Modi.

Amarinder, who left Congress to form his own party, has allied with BJP to contest the upcoming polls.
PTI
Tags: #2022 Punjab Assembly elections #Amarinder Singh #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM security breach #Punjab
first published: Jan 5, 2022 05:54 pm

