Petrol nears Rs 100 a litre in Mumbai after another fuel price hike; check rates here

This the thirteenth time that fuel prices have been hiked in May. Rates vary across states in accordance with local levies. Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district has the costliest fuel in the country—petrol at Rs 104.42 and diesel at Rs 97.18.

May 25, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST
Fuel prices were hiked again on May 25, the thirteenth time it has been done in May.  A litre of petrol now costs Rs 93.44 per in the national capital and diesel Rs 84.32, 23 paise and 25 paise higher than the previous day.

After the hike, the price of petrol in Mumbai inched closer to the 100-mark at Rs 99.71.  Diesel will cost Rs 91.57 in the country's financial hub, according to Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

State-run oil marketing companies—Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum—decide the rates of domestic fuel with the global crude prices by taking into account changes in the foreign exchange rates.

Fuel prices vary across states depending on local taxation like value-added tax (VAT). Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 104.42 per litre and Rs 97.18 a litre.

Show

Consumers in Chennai would have to shell out Rs 95.06 for petrol and Rs 89.11 for diesel. In Kolkata, the petrol will cost Rs 93.49 and diesel Rs 87.16.

 
#Delhi #diesel #fuel price hike #mumbai #petrol
first published: May 25, 2021 09:18 am

