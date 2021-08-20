Afghanistan crisis | Over 400 Indians remain stranded in Kabul

Indian nationals being evacuated from Afghanistan (Image: AFP)

Nearly 300 to 400 Indian nationals are still stuck in Afghanistan and need to be evacuated from Kabul, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting sources as saying that Taliban insurgents may have entered Indian consulates in Herat and Kandahar.

They said: “Taliban may have entered Indian consulates in Herat and Kandahar. Reports of vehicles being stolen cannot be ruled out.”

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates on Afghanistan Taliban Crisis

The sources added that the Indian embassy has not been raided by the Afghan Taliban yet and Indian officials are still present at the embassy located in Kabul.

With Taliban taking control of Kabul, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on August 18 said New Delhi is "very carefully" following the developments in Afghanistan and India’s focus is on ensuring the security and safe return of Indian nationals still in the war-torn country.

Escorted by Taliban: India's midnight evacuation from Afghanistan

Jaishankar, addressing reporters at the UN Security Council stakeout after chairing an open-debate on peacekeeping under India's current UNSC Presidency, said: "that (situation in Afghanistan) is really what has been very much the focus of my own engagements here, talking to the UN Secretary-General and other colleagues who are here as well as the US Secretary of State."

"At the moment we are, like everybody else, very carefully following developments in Afghanistan. I think our focus is on ensuring the security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals who are there," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has directed officials to ensure safe evacuation of all Indian citizens from Afghanistan and to provide refuge to Sikhs and Hindus seeking to flee the country amid the Taliban takeover.

"India must not only protect our citizens, but we must also provide refuge to those Sikh and Hindu minorities, who want to come to India, and we must also provide all possible help to our Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance," PM Modi said.