Over 1,000 new recruits dismissed for participating in a two-day MSRTC strike

In what can also be called a strong reaction by the government, 1,148 staff members of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have been sacked for participating in a strike on June 8-9. The list includes bus drivers and conductors.

According to a report by The Times of India, 138 drivers-cum-conductors from Mumbai division were included in the sack list. MSRTC has more than 18,000 buses and ferries, through which 65 lakh commuters travel daily. The corporation has over a lakh staff in Maharashtra. Quoting an official of MSRTC, the report said: “This big sacking move of staffers by the MSRTC was done to send a stern warning to others”.

Some MSRTC unions have threatened that this move will affect the services and have demanded to restore the sacked employees to their duties at the earliest. The MSRTC management said that the action taken is justified and fair.

The strike was called as many drivers and conductors were demanding a salary revision. The staff had complained earlier about their inadequate salary and wanted a raise on their current salary of Rs 10,000 per month.

On the sacking, a senior official of the MSRTC said, “These were new recruits, they had no business participating. The new recruits were given a good pay package of Rs15,000-17,000 a month and were on contract. We will replace them with those on the waiting list, it should not be a problem”.

The strike led to 70% buses staying off roads, all buses including Mumbai-Pune Shivneri AC buses, due to which the corporation sustained losses of Rs 33 crore.

“It was not clear which union had called the strike, so it was difficult to call anyone for discussions. The issue of fare revision is with the industrial tribunal, and the protestors can always register grievances before it instead of inconveniencing commuters,” said a transport ministry source.