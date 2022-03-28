Oscar star Dune's India connect: Namit Malhotra, CEO of company that did VFX

Oscars 2022: The team from Namit Malhotra's DNEG has won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects for 'Dune'. (Image credit: www.linkedin.com/in/namit-malhotra)

Epic science fiction film Dune swept the technical awards at the 2022 Oscars ceremony on March 28. Among its six Oscars is an award for Best Visual Effects. The company that did visual effects for ‘Dune’ is led by an Indian -- Namit Malhotra.

Namit Malhotra is the chief executive officer of DNEG, one of the world’s leading visual effects companies. They have previously won Academy Awards for Ex Machina, Interstellar, First Man, Blade Runner 2049 and Tenet.

The team that won Oscar for Dune visual effects comprised Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer.



DNEG, formerly known as Double Negatives, the UK-based company that they are part of, had been acquired by Malhotra in 2014.

Namit Malhotra is the son of Bollywood producer Naresh Malhotra and the grandson of cinematographer MN Malhotra.

Congratulatory messages poured in for him after 'Dune' won Best Visual Effects.

"India is leading the way in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) sector, we’re geared up to meet the global demand w/ our innovations and talent," said India's Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.



Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is based on American author Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name. It follows intergalactic warrior Paul Atreides, who leads his people in a struggle for survival.

The movie stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson.

Apart from Best Visual effects, it has won 2022 Oscars for Best Sound (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett), Best Original Score (Hans Zimmer), Best Editing (Joe Walker), Best Production Design (Patrice Vermette) and Best Cinematography (Greig Fraser).