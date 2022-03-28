English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Oscar star Dune's India connect: Namit Malhotra, CEO of company that did VFX

    Oscars 2022: Namit Malhotra, the son of Bollywood producer Naresh Malhotra, leads DNEG, the UK-based multi-award-winning visual effects provider.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
    Oscars 2022: The team from Namit Malhotra's DNEG has won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects for 'Dune'. (Image credit: www.linkedin.com/in/namit-malhotra)

    Oscars 2022: The team from Namit Malhotra's DNEG has won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects for 'Dune'. (Image credit: www.linkedin.com/in/namit-malhotra)


    Epic science fiction film Dune swept the technical awards at the 2022 Oscars ceremony on March 28. Among its six Oscars is an award for Best Visual Effects. The company that did visual effects for ‘Dune’ is led by an Indian -- Namit Malhotra.

    Namit Malhotra is the chief executive officer of DNEG, one of the world’s leading visual effects companies. They have previously won Academy Awards for Ex Machina, Interstellar, First Man, Blade Runner 2049 and Tenet.

    The team that won Oscar for Dune visual effects comprised Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    DNEG, formerly known as Double Negatives, the UK-based company that they are part of, had been acquired by Malhotra in 2014.

     

    Read: Indians at the Oscars | Namit Malhotra on DNEG and the Vfx for Dune and No Time to Die

     

    Namit Malhotra is the son of Bollywood producer Naresh Malhotra and the grandson of cinematographer MN Malhotra.

    Congratulatory messages poured in for him after 'Dune' won Best Visual Effects.

    "India is leading the way in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) sector, we’re geared up to meet the global demand w/ our innovations and talent," said India's Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

     

     

    Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is based on American author Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name. It follows intergalactic warrior Paul Atreides, who leads his people in a struggle for survival. 

    The movie stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson. 

    Apart from Best Visual effects, it has won 2022 Oscars for Best Sound (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett), Best Original Score (Hans Zimmer), Best Editing (Joe Walker), Best Production Design (Patrice Vermette) and Best Cinematography (Greig Fraser). 

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #94th Academy Awards #Dune #Namit Malhotra #Oscars 2022
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 03:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.