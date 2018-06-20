Omar Abdullah slams trolls sending hate tweets to Airtel user who sought a ‘Hindu representative’

While the Twitterati was busy trolling Pooja Singh, the Airtel customer who refused to be attended to by a Muslim customer service representative, Mr Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has slammed the trolls and called them as bigoted as Pooja.



I hold no brief for the bigoted Airtel customer but those of you flooding her timeline with hate & abuse are as bad, if not worse, than her. If you can’t occupy the high ground it’s best to exit the ground altogether.

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 19, 2018

In a drama that unfolded in the last 48 hours, Pooja Singh, an Airtel customer had tweeted her refusal to talk to a customer service representative because he was a Muslim.

While Airtel immediately assigned another representative to solve her complaint, the Twitterati lashed out at her with misogynist comments and insults.

Many noted celebrities and politicians responded to Mr Abdullah’s tweet.

Amid all this, Pooja Singh posted another tweet that spoke about the abuse she has been receiving for his previous tweet but it seems it did not solve the matter.