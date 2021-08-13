Moneycontrol Masterclass Ep 13 | Back to the classroom: Is India ready to reopen schools?

MARKET NEWS

Schools in India, which have over 260 million students, have been shut since March 2020. A recent study by Azim Premji Foundation, based on an assessment of a sample of 16,607 children, showed that a majority of children have forgotten foundational abilities in mathematics and over 92 percent have forgotten foundational abilities in language, which they knew in March 2020. Online schooling is not only ineffective in most cases but also inaccessible to a majority of the population. As children now stare at the second straight year of online learning, is it finally time to reopen up schools? What kind of precautions will be needed? Will a hybrid model work? These are some of the questions we will be discussing with an ace panel comprising Prasanth Nair, IAS officer, Dr Zirak Marker, Senior Psychiatrist, Mpower, Mansoor Ali Khan, Board Member, Delhi Public School, and Sumeet Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, LEAD.

