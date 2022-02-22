English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Decoding Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Block your calendar on 23 Feb at 4.00 p.m. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    'Lesson' being taught: Anand Mahindra on R Praggnanandhaa's strategy behind stunning win over Magnus Carlsen

    R Praggnanandhaa was applauded by many, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, for his remarkable feat against Magnus Carlsen.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 09:09 PM IST
    This was R Praggnanandhaa first win in any form of chess against Magnus Carlsen. (Photo: ANI)

    This was R Praggnanandhaa first win in any form of chess against Magnus Carlsen. (Photo: ANI)


    Industrialist Anand Mahindra was all praises for Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa who scored a stunning victory over World no 1 Magnus Carlsen in an online chess tournament on Monday.

    In a tweet tagging a news report that quoted the 16-year-old saying he was ‘enjoying himself’ during the game, Mahindra said there is a lesson to be learnt from the chess prodigy.

    “There’s a lesson here being taught by this young man: It’s only when we ENJOY our work & our challenges that we can achieve our full potential,” Mahindra tweeted.

    During the eighth round of Airthings Masters, Chennai-based Praggnanandhaa defeated 31-year-old Carlsen in just 39 moves to put an end to his three straight wins.

    He was applauded by many, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, for his remarkable feat.

    Close

    Related stories

    “What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You’ve made India proud!” Tendukar tweeted.

    The spectacular game was Praggnanandhaa first win in any form of chess against Carlsen.

    “I think it’s about just going to bed,” Praggnanandhaa told the International Chess Federation (FIDE) when asked how he was going to celebrate the win.

    A chess prodigy, Praggnanandhaa is the fifth-youngest person ever to achieve the title of Grandmaster. He got the title in 2018.

    Airthings Masters is a 16-player game where each player gets three points for a win and one for a draw in the preliminary rounds. There are seven more rounds in the preliminary phase.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Airthings Masters #Anand Mahindra #Chess #Grandmaster #Magnus Carlsen #R Praggnanandhaa #Sachin Tendulkar
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 09:09 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.