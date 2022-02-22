'Lesson' being taught: Anand Mahindra on R Praggnanandhaa's strategy behind stunning win over Magnus Carlsen

This was R Praggnanandhaa first win in any form of chess against Magnus Carlsen. (Photo: ANI)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra was all praises for Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa who scored a stunning victory over World no 1 Magnus Carlsen in an online chess tournament on Monday.

In a tweet tagging a news report that quoted the 16-year-old saying he was ‘enjoying himself’ during the game, Mahindra said there is a lesson to be learnt from the chess prodigy.

“There’s a lesson here being taught by this young man: It’s only when we ENJOY our work & our challenges that we can achieve our full potential,” Mahindra tweeted.

During the eighth round of Airthings Masters, Chennai-based Praggnanandhaa defeated 31-year-old Carlsen in just 39 moves to put an end to his three straight wins.

He was applauded by many, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, for his remarkable feat.



What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You’ve made India proud! pic.twitter.com/hTQiwznJvX

The spectacular game was Praggnanandhaa first win in any form of chess against Carlsen.

“I think it’s about just going to bed,” Praggnanandhaa told the International Chess Federation (FIDE) when asked how he was going to celebrate the win.

A chess prodigy, Praggnanandhaa is the fifth-youngest person ever to achieve the title of Grandmaster. He got the title in 2018.

Airthings Masters is a 16-player game where each player gets three points for a win and one for a draw in the preliminary rounds. There are seven more rounds in the preliminary phase.