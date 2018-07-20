Key highlights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Opposition parties while providing a report card of his government's four years in power, ahead of the trust vote.

Here are key highlights of Narendra Modi's speech:

Responding to Rahul Gandhi

In his speech, Modi took a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said the earlier hug "...was a trial to gain support to become PM. This is not a floor test of my government. This is a forced test by the opposition. Don't use no-confidence motions as an excuse. We have been working working with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' without worrying about vote-bank. We have the numbers and also the blessings of 125 crore people."

He further blasted Gandhi on his "can't look me in the eye," remark and retorted, "How can I look into your eyes [Rahul Gandhi] since you are ‘naamdaar’ and I am born into a lower caste and to a poor mother? Today in the House, I was told that I cannot even look straight in the eye. How can I? I am a humble, poor son of a poor mother. How can I dare to look straight into the eye of a ‘naamdaar’? I am ‘kaamdaar’.

On Rafale deal:

PM Modi responded to the accusations levied against him by Gandhi earlier in the day and said "truth is being crushed" by the Opposition. "This is a childish thing to do, especially for people who have been in power for so many years," Modi said.

He added, that both the countries had to release statements because of the "reckless allegation".

"I want to assure the countrymen that this deal is between two nations, not between two business partners... and this is done with transparency," he pointed out.

On Andhra Pradesh's demand for special category status:

Modi told the former National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that the accusations of "deceiving" the people of Andhra Pradesh, by not giving the state special category status, Modi said that his government ensured that no stone should be left unturned to develop both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"NDA respects the dreams and aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh, but we need to also ensure that the government is bound by the 14th Commission report," Modi said.

On Doklam crisis:

Attacking the Congress for meeting the Chinese Ambassador Luo Zhaohui during the crisis, Modi criticised the party's flip-flop and asked whether "Congress is going to behave childish everywhere".