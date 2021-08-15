Independence Day 2021: How keep up the celebration fervour online

Several books have been written about India's freedom struggle. (Representative image)

This 15th August, India celebrates its 75th Independence Day and the second amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking into account current events and keeping in mind social distancing rules and pandemic appropriate behaviours, traditional flag hoisting and cultural meet-ups or parties are not advisable.

We, thus, bring you a host of ideas for virtual events, where you can celebrate safely while enjoying the spirit of Independence Day.

Schools and colleges, offices and even residential housing societies can host virtual Independence Day events, where participants can prepare speeches, poems or plays for sharing through online live streaming apps like Zoom, or through individual submissions, which are later edited together for communal viewing on video sharing apps such as YouTube or Dailymotion.

Here are a few virtual and online events that can be celebrated online for Independence Day this year:

VIRTUAL COMMUNITY CELEBRATIONS

- Cultural event: The event can include a variety of segments across age groups, such as painting/art submissions, solo or group dances, solo or group singing, small skits and plays, poem recitation, and speeches.

- Dance competition: For this, participants can be given themes to perform to, based on India or Independence Day or to showcase various state dances or culturally significant elements. Nothing like a healthy dance competition to get the excitement pumping!

- Fancy dress competition: This event has scope for a host of themes for depiction such as historical, modern, or freedom fighters. Participants can be divided into children and adults and have a ball of a time with puns, one-liners, or full-fledged speeches to make the audience guess who they are.

- Patriotic song competition: Another way to get the Independence Day spirit boost is through a patriotic song competition. Again an event that is not limited to age, participants young and old can connect through the common but evocative songs we all know and love.

- Quiz competition: This event can be one for young adults. Questions around Indian art, culture and history, and the independence struggle can form the bulk of the fun and educational event.

- Talks or discussions: This can be hosted by educational institutes or offices as an individual talk or an animated virtual panel discussion by relevant personalities. Not to say that this cannot be hosted by your friendly building aunt and/or uncle with an encyclopedic knowledge of topics.

PERSONAL CELEBRATIONS

Do not fret if your school or building has forgone celebrations apart from a private flag hoisting this Independence Day. You can still have a good time.

- Movie marathon: There is no dearth of Independence Day, freedom fighter, historical or patriotic-themed movies. From the romantic Veer-Zara to emotionally moving Rang De Basanti and more classical fare like Mother India, there is a lot that can make it to your Independence Day movie marathon list. Also, Indian cinema is the gift that keeps on giving, do not stay limited to Bollywood, there are many phenomenal regional and international films across online platforms to enjoy too!

- Family cooking time: The day off from the office and school can be used for quality family time and what better way than with food? You can cook your favourite dishes or try something new from among the many videos available online this Independence Day.

A fond memory from childhood was the after lunch Housie games my building organised after community events. But game time at home can be enjoyed before lunch, over tea or as a last hurray for the day. Board games such as Monopoly and Ludo, or even virtual games to involve friends and extended family, can give you a sense of community this Independence Day.