In crisis-hit Sri Lanka, ex-cricketer serves tea, snacks to people lining up for fuel

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Roshan Mahanama urged people to stick together in tough times. (Image credit: Twitter/@Rosh_Maha)

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Roshan Mahanama is teaming up with a non-profit organisation to serve refreshments to citizens waiting in long queues to get petrol in the crisis-hit country.

Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic troubles since its independence in 1948. The country has run out of funds to import even fuel, food and medicines.

In a tweet on June 18, Roshan Mahanama said Sri Lankans needed to look after each other in difficult times.



We served tea and buns with the team from Community Meal Share this evening for the people at the petrol queues around Ward Place and Wijerama mawatha.

The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues. pic.twitter.com/i0sdr2xptI

“We served tea and buns with the team from Community Meal Share this evening for the people at the petrol queues around Ward Place and Wijerama Mawatha,” he said. “The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues.”

Mahanama advised citizens to look out for others standing in queues with them. “Bring adequate fluid and food and if you’re not well please, reach out to the closest person next to you and ask for support or call 1990,” he added.

Sri Lanka has been witnessing protests and riots since March. As outrage against the government's handling of the crisis intensified, Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down as prime minister in May.

The situation in the island nation is so dire that four out of five people have begun skipping meals , the United Nations said, AFP reported.

The World Food Programme, UN's food assistance branch, is attempting to raise $60 million to fund a food relief effort for Sri Lanka between June and December.

Earlier this week, it started handing out food vouchers to pregnant women in the capital Colombo.