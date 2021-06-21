ICAI CA July 2021 exam admit card released @icaiexam.icai.org — here’s how to download

Source: Reuters

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on June 21 released the admit card for July 2021 Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New CA examinations on its official website.



Important Announcement regarding Hosting of Admit Cards of Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New Examinations on https://t.co/XLaTo33OQy

Detailshttps://t.co/pi8mLDlBmT pic.twitter.com/Fq9HzRoK2c

— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) June 21, 2021

The official notification also states that no physical admit cards will be sent to any candidates and they need to download and print their admit cards from the website.

Candidates who have registered for the ICAI CA July 2021 examinations can download their admit card online at icaiexam.icai.org.

Here's how to download the ICAI CA July 2021 exam admit:

For downloading/printing of the admit cards, candidates will have to log in to their Single-Sign On account at icaiexam.icai.org

Login using your Login ID (Registration Number) and password

Click on link in front of Admit Card

The ICAI CA July admit card 2021 will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the admit card.

In case examinee himself/herself or his / her grandparents, parents, spouse, children & siblings (residing in the same premises) are infected with COVID – 19, such examinees will be provided “opt-out option” (with a carryover of the fee paid and exemptions granted) to the November 2021 examination cycle.

The optout can be exercised by login into examination portal and submitting COVID-19 positive RTPCR Report, Aadhar Card and self-declaration form (as prescribed by ICAI), the ICAI notification said.

The examinees may note that the Covid-19 positive RTPCR report shall be of a date which is on and after the date of issue of this announcement to any date up to the conclusion of the examination of the course for which the examinee has applied to appear, it stated.



Important Announcement regarding ICAI Chartered Accountancy Examinations(Final, Intermediate/ IPC, Foundation and PQC Courses) - May/ July 2021 - Details regarding Opt - Out Option being provided to Candidates. pic.twitter.com/7FmJOKEyKd — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) June 21, 2021

The CA Final examinations will be held between July 5 and July 19.

The CA Final (Old scheme) Group 1 examinations will be conducted on July 5, 7, 9, and 11 while the CA Final (Old Scheme) Group 2 will be conducted on July 13, 15, 17, and 19.

The ICAI will conduct the Intermediate (IPC) and Intermediate (New Scheme) examinations from July 5 to July 20.