App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Follow Sonia Gandhi's example, forgive convicts Indira Jaising to Nirbhaya's mother

The victim’s mother had earlier expressed her disappointment when a Delhi court postponed the date of the execution of the four convicts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nirbhaya case victim's mother flashes the victory sign along with lawyers after a court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the case, outside Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on 22 January at 7 am in Tihar jail.
Nirbhaya case victim's mother flashes the victory sign along with lawyers after a court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the case, outside Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on 22 January at 7 am in Tihar jail.

Senior lawyer Indira Jaising has urged Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi to pardon the gang-rape convicts who are on death row for the December 16, 2012 crime.

The victim’s mother had earlier expressed her disappointment when a Delhi court postponed the date of the execution of the four convicts.

Jaisingh then took to Twitter where she wrote, "While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty."

Nalini was an arrested convict who played a role in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

Close

The death row convicts’ execution has been postponed from January 22 at 7 am to February 1 at 6 am. Asha Devi lashed out at the decision stating that "The same people who had in the year 2012 gone around participating in rallies and raised slogans for women’s safety are playing with the death of my daughter for their political gains. They have stopped the execution for their political gains."

related news

The four convicts were sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the night between December 16-17, 2012. She succumbed to her injuries while under treatment in Singapore, where she had been airlifted for medical treatment.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 18, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #Asha Devi #death sentence #Indira Jaising #Nirbhaya #Nirbhaya rape case #Sonia Gandhi

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.