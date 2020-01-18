Follow Sonia Gandhi's example, forgive convicts Indira Jaising to Nirbhaya's mother

Nirbhaya case victim's mother flashes the victory sign along with lawyers after a court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the case, outside Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on 22 January at 7 am in Tihar jail.

Senior lawyer Indira Jaising has urged Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi to pardon the gang-rape convicts who are on death row for the December 16, 2012 crime.

The victim’s mother had earlier expressed her disappointment when a Delhi court postponed the date of the execution of the four convicts.



While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty. https://t.co/VkWNIbiaJp

Jaisingh then took to Twitter where she wrote, "While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty."

Nalini was an arrested convict who played a role in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

The death row convicts’ execution has been postponed from January 22 at 7 am to February 1 at 6 am. Asha Devi lashed out at the decision stating that "The same people who had in the year 2012 gone around participating in rallies and raised slogans for women’s safety are playing with the death of my daughter for their political gains. They have stopped the execution for their political gains."