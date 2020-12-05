Farmers’ Protest | FIR Against RJD’S Tejashwi Yadav, 18 Others For Staging Protest Without Permission

Tejashwi Yadav at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on December 5

Patna Police have registered a case against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav along with 18 others for staging a sit-in protest at Gandhi Maidan without permission on December 5.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, had called for a dharna in solidarity with the farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws.



Bihar: Case registered against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav & 18 others as well as 500 unidentified people for holding a protest without permission, against #FarmLaws, outside Gandhi Maidan in Patna today.

FIR registered under multiple sections of IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act. https://t.co/IuRESlSdp6 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

The FIR has been registered under sections 188, 145, 269, and 279 of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Opposition parties in Bihar had staged a dharna at Gate Number 4 of Gandhi Maidan, Patna, on December 5, despite being warned by local authorities repeatedly that the assembly would be in violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Besides, a senior Patna District Administration official has informed that holding a dharna inside the Gandhi Maidan is not allowed as it is a “prohibited area”.

Taking to Twitter earlier on December 5, Tejashwi Yadav had said: “I am standing with the Annadata in their fight against the Dhandata. Is it a crime to raise voice in support of farmers demanding provision for Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the newly enacted laws? If it is a crime, then we will commit such crimes every time.”

