Farmers’ Protest | FIR Against RJD’S Tejashwi Yadav, 18 Others For Staging Protest Without Permission

Opposition parties in Bihar had staged a dharna at Gate Number 4 of Gandhi Maidan, Patna, on December 5, despite being warned by local authorities repeatedly that the assembly would be in violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 5, 2020 / 09:07 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on December 5

Tejashwi Yadav at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on December 5


Patna Police have registered a case against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav along with 18 others for staging a sit-in protest at Gandhi Maidan without permission on December 5.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates

Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, had called for a dharna in solidarity with the farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws.

The FIR has been registered under sections 188, 145, 269, and 279 of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Opposition parties in Bihar had staged a dharna at Gate Number 4 of Gandhi Maidan, Patna, on December 5, despite being warned by local authorities repeatedly that the assembly would be in violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Besides, a senior Patna District Administration official has informed that holding a dharna inside the Gandhi Maidan is not allowed as it is a “prohibited area”.

Taking to Twitter earlier on December 5, Tejashwi Yadav had said: “I am standing with the Annadata in their fight against the Dhandata. Is it a crime to raise voice in support of farmers demanding provision for Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the newly enacted laws? If it is a crime, then we will commit such crimes every time.”

With agency inputs

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bihar #Farmers protest #India #Tejashwi Yadav
first published: Dec 5, 2020 09:07 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.