Facts about Physics Nobel winners Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger

Nobel Prize in Physics: 2022 winners Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger.

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 has been awarded to three physicists -- Alain Aspect from France, John F. Clauser from the US and Austria's Anton Zeilinger -- for their work in the field of quantum mechanics.

Their groundbreaking work has paved the way for new technology reliant on quantum information. Here is a summary of their life and works:

Alain Aspect

Born in Agen in France in 1947, Alain Aspect is best known for shining light on quantum mechanics' most intriguing properties. He won the Nobel for his "experiments with entangled photons" and establishing the violation of Bell inequalities. Read more about the experiments here.

Aspect carried out his test of the Bell’s inequalities the Institut d’Optique in France, in 1981-82.

For his work, the physicist has won several honours, including the Albert Einstein Medal (2012) and the Wolf Prize in Physics (2010).

John F. Clauser

The experimental physicist from Pasadena in California is renowned for contributing to the foundations of quantum mechanics. His most recognised work is the Clauser-Horne-Shimony-Holt (CHSH) inequality -- an experiment repeated hundreds of times around the world.

Clauser studied at the California Institute of Technology and Columbia University. He worked with the University of California, Berkeley, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

He had won the Wolf Prize in Physics in 2010 along with his fellow Nobel laureates Aspect and Anton Zeilinger.

Anton Zeilinger

The University of Vienna professor is most notable for experiments in cryptography, quantum teleportation and quantum communication.

He was the first recipient of the Isaac Newton Medal in 2008, and also won the Klopsteg Memorial Award in 2004.

Zeiling has held visiting positions at global institutes of repute: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Humboldt University Berlin, Oxford University and College de France.