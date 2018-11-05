Editor's Take | Rs 1 crore loan for MSMEs in 59 minutes

Ringing in an early Diwali for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2 launched the MSME Support and Outreach programme.

Under the scheme, MSMEs can avail loans in less than an hour along with subsidised cost of capital.

