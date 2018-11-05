App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Rs 1 crore loan for MSMEs in 59 minutes

Catch Sakshi Batra in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to know what the measures the government has taken to help the MSME sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ringing in an early Diwali for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2 launched the MSME Support and Outreach programme.

Under the scheme, MSMEs can avail loans in less than an hour along with subsidised cost of capital.

Catch Sakshi Batra in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to know what the measures mean for the sector and how will it help MSMEs.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #Editor's Take #MSME

