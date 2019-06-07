App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 03:26 PM IST

Editor's Take | RBI has cut the repo rate, but will your EMIs come down?

RBI finds that the banks are not transmitting the full potential of the repo rate cuts to the final customers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The RBI policy meet resulted in a rate cut by 25bps on May 6. This means that banks would in turn cut the loan rates for their customers. However, RBI finds that the banks are not transmitting the full potential of the repo rate cuts to the final customers.

In this edition of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury tells Sakshi Batra why the cost of borrowing does not always fall due to repo rate cuts.

First Published on Jun 7, 2019 03:26 pm

