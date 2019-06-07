Editor's Take | RBI has cut the repo rate, but will your EMIs come down?

The RBI policy meet resulted in a rate cut by 25bps on May 6. This means that banks would in turn cut the loan rates for their customers. However, RBI finds that the banks are not transmitting the full potential of the repo rate cuts to the final customers.

In this edition of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury tells Sakshi Batra why the cost of borrowing does not always fall due to repo rate cuts.