'Diwali means festival of end of terror and Kargil made it possible': PM Modi | Watch

“In Kargil, our forces crushed terror. I was fortunate enough to be a witness," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Image credit: PMO)

After landing in Kargil on Diwali morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's victory at the 1999 Kargil war against Pakistan symbolised the end of terror and that he intended to celebrate the festival with the soldiers.

"There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. Diwali means 'festival of end of terror' and Kargil made it possible," the Prime Minister said.



Privileged to spend Diwali with our brave Jawans in Kargil. https://t.co/ZQ0rP8GB8U

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

“In Kargil, our forces crushed terror. I was fortunate enough to be a witness. I was shown my old photos here, and I am grateful for that."

He has been celebrating Diwali with security personnel since 2014 when he became the Prime Minister in the first term. In 2021, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Nowshera, Jammu. He had lauded the soldiers for serving on Indian borders and pointed out that security personnel were the suraksha kawach (armour) of the nation.

In a tweet from his office, photos were shared of his visit. "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers," it read.



Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/RQxanDEgDK October 24, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kargil comes a day after he was in Uttar Pradesh for the Deepotsav celebrations where Ayodhya witnessed a new world record of 15 lakh diyas being lit.

(With inputs from agencies)