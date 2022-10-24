English
    'Diwali means festival of end of terror and Kargil made it possible': PM Modi | Watch

    Diwali 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the festival with the soldiers in Kargil, Ladakh, this year. He has been celebrating Diwali with security personnel since 2014 when he came to power.

    Ankita Sengupta
    October 24, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
    “In Kargil, our forces crushed terror. I was fortunate enough to be a witness,

    “In Kargil, our forces crushed terror. I was fortunate enough to be a witness," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Image credit: PMO)


    After landing in Kargil on Diwali morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's victory at the 1999 Kargil war against Pakistan symbolised the end of terror and that he intended to celebrate the festival with the soldiers.

    "There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. Diwali means 'festival of end of terror' and Kargil made it possible," the Prime Minister said.

    “In Kargil, our forces crushed terror. I was fortunate enough to be a witness. I was shown my old photos here, and I am grateful for that."

    He has been celebrating Diwali with security personnel since 2014 when he became the Prime Minister in the first term. In 2021, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Nowshera, Jammu. He had lauded the soldiers for serving on Indian borders and pointed out that security personnel were the suraksha kawach (armour) of the nation.

    In a tweet from his office, photos were shared of his visit. "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers," it read.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kargil comes a day after he was in Uttar Pradesh for the Deepotsav celebrations where Ayodhya witnessed a new world record of 15 lakh diyas being lit.

    (With inputs from agencies)

    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Diwali #Diwali 2022 #kargil #Ladakh #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 11:56 am
