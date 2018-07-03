Despite practicing for 36 years, these radiologists have to write another exam for recognition

A group of 62 radiologists completed their two-year postgraduate Diploma in Medical Radio Diagnosis (DMRD) course from government-run Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Ballari (Bangalore) in 1982. However, the Medical Council of India has not approved their course due to lack of sufficient staff in the medical college, and now they can’t suffix their names with their qualification.

Over the past 36 years, these radiologists are working successfully in private hospitals or running their own ultrasound scanning centres. They acquired PG diploma seats in Medico Radiology Diagnosis (DMRD) on merit and cleared the exam.

In order to get the certificate and be recognised as MBBS graduates trained in ultrasound scanning, 45 of these specialists are now writing a competency-based assessment exam. The theory part (written exam) is scheduled for July 5 and practical will be held from July 7 to 13.

The exam will be conducted by the medical education department for registered practitioners of ultrasound scanning as per PCPNDT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques) rules that prohibit sex selection.

As reported by Economic Times, Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) has yet not incorporated the qualification in registration certificate only because so far MCI has not recognised the DMRD course. Just for the sake of a recognition, a few of them have gone ahead to do MD radiology, a three-year course while many are still waiting for MCI’s nod.

A radiologist, who does nearly 800 scans a month remarks, “According to KMC, we are just MBBS doctors.” Meanwhile, VIMS is still continuing the DMRD course with a single assistant professor in place and technicians hired on a temporary basis. Sources reveal the post of professor of radiology is vacant out there.