Delhi to soon allow applicants to take driving learners’ licence test at home

Image: Shutterstock

The Delhi government is working on issuing learners’ driving licence from home, senior transport officials said on Thursday. After the project is implemented, applicants will not have to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to give the learners’ licence test.

It is a proposed project by the transport department.

In order to apply, applicants will require to register on the transport department website to get a virtual appointment to take the learners’ licence test from their homes. They will go through a standard online tutorial and then can take the online test.

Once the applicant passes the online test, he/she will receive an e-licence with a validity of six months.

The candidates will also have to sit for a test to check for colour blindness, after which the e-learners’ licence will be issued, another official said.

As per the Hindustan Times report, the project is likely to take off in a month or so.

“It will be an e-learners’ licence with a validity of six months which will be issued. This is something which has not been tried in any other state in India so far. We used the seven weeks of lockdown to work on the project,” said a senior transport official.