MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Delhi to soon allow applicants to take driving learners’ licence test at home

After the project is implemented, applicant will not have to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to give the learners’ licence test.

Moneycontrol News
June 04, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock

Image: Shutterstock

The Delhi government is working on issuing learners’ driving licence from home, senior transport officials said on Thursday. After the project is implemented, applicants will not have to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to give the learners’ licence test.

It is a proposed project by the transport department.

In order to apply, applicants will require to register on the transport department website to get a virtual appointment to take the learners’ licence test from their homes. They will go through a standard online tutorial and then can take the online test.

Once the applicant passes the online test, he/she will receive an e-licence with a validity of six months.

The candidates will also have to sit for a test to check for colour blindness, after which the e-learners’ licence will be issued, another official said.

Close

As per the Hindustan Times report, the project is likely to take off in a month or so.

“It will be an e-learners’ licence with a validity of six months which will be issued. This is something which has not been tried in any other state in India so far. We used the seven weeks of lockdown to work on the project,” said a senior transport official.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi #Driving test #India #learners’ licence
first published: Jun 4, 2021 05:49 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Aashish Somaiyaa of White Oak talks about markets @ record highs, earnings & Small & midcaps

D-Street Talk: Aashish Somaiyaa of White Oak talks about markets @ record highs, earnings & Small & midcaps

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.