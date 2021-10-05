MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Delhi govt resends file on its doorstep ration delivery scheme to L-G Anil Baijal

The high court in its order on September 30 had directed the Delhi government to issue communications to all the fair price shop dealers informing them of the particulars of ration cardholders who have opted to receive their rations at doorsteps.

PTI
October 05, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST

The Delhi government has again sent the file on doorstep delivery of ration to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for his approval, official sources said on Tuesday.

The file was sent to Baijal twice earlier but he did not give approval.

"The file has been sent to the L-G after the order of the Delhi High Court that has not stayed the doorstep delivery of ration scheme," a source said.

The high court in its order on September 30 had directed the Delhi government to issue communications to all the fair price shop dealers informing them of the particulars of ration cardholders who have opted to receive their rations at doorsteps.

The court had said only thereafter, the fair price shops dealers were not required to be supplied with the ration of the PDS beneficiaries who opted for doorstep delivery.

Close

The Delhi government scheme for doorstep delivery of ration, Mukhymantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna, was challenged by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh.

Senior advocate K V Vishwanathan, appearing for the Delhi government, had submitted that the court had not stayed the implementation of the scheme for door-to-door delivery of food grains or flour.
PTI
Tags: #Anil Baijal #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Oct 5, 2021 02:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.