English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Crypto apps scrap UPI payment option post government announcement, users upset

    Crypto trading platforms halted UPI payments after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) put out a statement saying that it was “not aware” that UPI was being used to purchase cryptocurrency.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 12, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST
    Bitcoin (Representative photo )

    Bitcoin (Representative photo )


    Cryptocurrency exchange apps like Coinbase and CoinSwitch Kuber have disabled UPI payment methods for crypto purchases drawing significant ire of the platform’s users as the battle for crypto legalisation in India continues. CoinSwitch today disabled all forms of payment including bank transfers two days after Coinbase halted UPI, the only crypto purchase option on its platform.

    This comes after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) put out a statement saying that it was “not aware” that UPI was being used to purchase cryptocurrency.

    Just days ago, Coinbase had added UPI as a payment method in India which was then halted after NPCI's announcement.

    Trading on CoinSwitch, that has had 14 million users in 2021, is all set to be significantly impacted after the move. On the app too, UPI payments and bank transfers have been paused leaving users with no way to purchase crypto.

    Mobikwik wallet has also withdrawn support for crypto transactions in the country, further making trading difficult. Users are now left with limited options.

    Close

    Related stories

    Several other crypto platforms, using Mobikwik's wallet, who also pulled out after the announcement.

    Twitter was not happy with their trading being halted and an outburst followed.


    To an user asking for a fast withdrawal process, CoinSwitch’s support handle had a response:

    “For crypto withdrawals, we are still engaging with regulators and policymakers in bringing regulations. Until some clarity is achieved, the crypto withdrawal/deposit functions will remain disabled on the CoinSwitch platform. While we understand it’s an inconvenience, we believe that it’s only a minor bump in our way to regulate crypto in India.”

    The government announced a 30 percent tax on gains from cryptocurrencies which was implemented on April 1. Payment methods have seen a gradual reduction on crypto platforms since then.

    There has been a drastic decline in crypto trading since the tax was imposed and it is expected to further go down as a 1 percent TDS (tax deduction at source) comes into effect on all crypto transactions starting July 1.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Coinbase #CoinSwitch Kuber #crypto trading #cryptocurrency #Mobikwik #UPI
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 02:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.