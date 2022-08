eye-on-india Cheetahs to make a return after 70 years | Inside India's plan to bring back Cheetahs | MC Explains The fastest animal on land was declared extinct from India in 1952. The government has signed a pact with Namibia and South Africa to reintroduce the wild cats in the country. Where will they be kept? Will they eat along their journey? What’s the history of cheetahs in India?