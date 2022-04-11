Dog that escaped death returns to Ukraine home, stays beside dead German Shepherd

A German Shepherd miraculously escaped execution in Ukraine's Bucha. He is now back at his house. (Image: @MFA_Ukraine/Twitter)

A German Shepherd had miraculously escaped an execution at his human’s house in Ukraine’s Bucha. Three residents of the house and another dog had been killed in the yard of the house. A few days later, the dog that survived has come back to its home and is refusing to leave his dead friend’s side.

The haunting picture of the faithful dog was shared by Ukraine's foreign ministry on Twitter. The photograph was clicked by Yegor Firsov, likely a Ukrainian politician visiting the area.



#Bucha. In this yard three people and the dog were killed. The other shepherd miraculously escaped. Now the dog is back and does not move away from the dead friend.

Yegor Firsov

“Bucha. In this yard three people and the dog were killed. The other shepherd miraculously escaped. Now the dog is back and does not move away from the dead friend,” the caption of the photo read.

The tragic photo caught the attention of many Twitter users who wondered if there could be someone to provide help and shelter to the dog. The dog is seen lying next to his friend's body in a cart near him.

"So tragic, Is there anyone able to provide safe shelter and some care for this shepherd? Or a vet able to check him over to make sure he's not injured, he also seems traumatised and fretting for the other dog (deceased)," a user tweeted.



I hope someone can take care of this poor sweet dog. So very sad.

— #IStandWithUkraine(@LuneraOakleaf) April 11, 2022



I hope somebody will help the poor dog.

— StindeR (@stinde_r) April 11, 2022

“Affection, loyalty and friendship are all attributes that Russians don't show. the dog is more human than the Russian soldiers,” another user said slamming the cruelty of Russians who allegedly killed a dog.

The massacre in Bucha, that Ukraine has claimed are nothing short of “war crimes” by Russia, saw hundreds of dead bodies strewn on the streets and dumped in mass graves in horrifying images that outraged the world.

Local officials said the bodies of nearly 300 civilians were found in mass graves after Russian troops hastily withdrew from the town.

Many were found dead, shot point blank, with their hands tied. News agency AFP reported one man had his hands tied behind his back with a white cloth, and his Ukrainian passport left open beside his body.

Russia's defence ministry denied the Ukrainian allegations, saying footage and photographs showing dead bodies in Bucha were "yet another provocation" by Kyiv.





