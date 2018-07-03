Bandra, Santacruz, Khar to get new LED lights

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now decided to replace over 80,000 street lights in suburban areas by the end of the financial year with LED lights.

BMC has taken the initiative to replace all the malfunctioning street lights in order to increase the illumination of streets. The initiative will be led by local MLA Ashish Shelar.

Talking about this initiative, Shelar said, "We will inaugurate the street light replacement ceremony on Tuesday. This will boost lux levels and also remove dark areas in Bandra, Khar, and Santa Cruz areas. I have been pursuing this matter with the BMC and Reliance Energy for past 18 months." Starting from Tuesday, BMC will replace street lights near Rangsharda in Bandra in the first phase.

Earlier it was reported by Times of India that most roads in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Linking Road and Hill Road were not properly illuminated according to a survey of over 284 roads in the suburban areas.

Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta said, "The colour of lights will remain unchanged but I have instructed officials that in case the lux level of a street light not being adequate, it should be enhanced." Mehta says the initiative will commence throughout the city and benefit in safety and regulations. Around Rs 28 crore had been allocated in the 2018-19 budget to replace the lights.

As per an energy department insider source, the project will be handled by Reliance Energy. The use of LED is expected to cut BMC's annual bill from Rs 164 crore to Rs 80 crore.