At least 64 MPs, MLAs have declared kidnapping cases against themselves: ADR report

Over 64 sitting MPs and MLAs, including a former chief minister and a minister in the current government, have declared cases of kidnapping and abduction against themselves, an analysis published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch has shown.

According to the analysis, out of the 4,856 sitting MPs and MLAs who were analysed, 21 percent — that is, 1024— have listed serious criminal charges against themselves in their affidavits. At least 64 ministers have cases of kidnapping against them.

The report analysed the affidavits on the basis of 13 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 362 (abduction), Section 364 (kidnapping with an intention to murder) and Section 367 (kidnapping, abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt or slavery), among others. The IPC sections differentiate between abduction and kidnapping, with the former having been committed against a minor while the latter doesn't have an age criterion.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh lead in the cases of kidnapping, with nine MLAs from each of the two states having a case of kidnapping registered against her or him. Maharashtra follows closely with eight MLAs.

The analysis suggests that party-wise, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest number of MPs with cases related to kidnapping registered against them at 16. The ruling party is followed by the principal Opposition in India, Congress, which has six MPs with registered cases of kidnapping.

In Bihar, the recently-elected Sarfaraz Alam of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is also on the list. Alam, who was elected from the Araria constituency after the death of his father left the seat vacant, had previously been accused of sexual assault and charged with cases of extortion, criminal intimidation, theft and preventing government officials from discharging their duty.

The MP was also suspended from Janata Dal (United) after a case for molestation was registered against him with the Government Railway Police in Patna. Following his suspension, Alam had resigned and joined the RJD.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane also features on the list. Rane has formerly been accused of murder and was a part of a gang in Mumbai’s Chembur area. He had reportedly taken refuge with Shiv Sena during his early days after being beaten up by a rival gangster and rose up in ranks to eventually become chief minister.

Rajendra Rathore, Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Parliamentary Affairs and Elections in the Rajasthan government has also been included on the list.

In April this year, ADR had published a report that revealed at least 48 MPs and MLAs having cases of crime related to women. The BJP led that report as well, with 12 of its MPs and MLAs having declared cases of crime against women.

Among states, Maharashtra had the highest number of MPs and MLAs with cases for crimes against women.