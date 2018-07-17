Another hurdle stops construction of Bangalore Metro Phase-II

After facing delays due to breakdown of Tunnel Boring machines and uncertain rock soil conditions during construction of Bangalore Metro’s Phase-I project, work on the underground stretch of Phase-II is now facing delay as they are awaiting a nod from the Defence Ministry. The Ministry controls land required for three metro stations and thus the Nagawara-Gottigere line will be delayed until the land is handed over to Bangalore Metro Line.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the line is is of utmost importance. A senior Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officer informed that they require defence land under two categories: 3419.16 square meters required permanently while 13426.22 square meters required temporarily to put M.G. Road, Vellara Junction and Langford Town metro stations on the Reach-6 line. He further added that the land taken on a temporary basis will be returned after the completion of the project.

“Much correspondence and a few meetings have taken place with Defence Ministry officials in connection with this land for nearly two years now. The latest letter from the state government requesting the land urgently was sent by the Urban Development department just three weeks ago,” the official said.

Out of the Rs. 26, 405 crore project, the underground stretch alone costs Rs. 11,014 crore as the Nagawara-Gottigere Line will have the longest underground corridor (13.9 km) of the two phases with 12 stations in between them. The elevated corridor stretch of 7.5 km will comprise six stations. An official said, “Nearly 65% of the land acquisition has been completed for it from Gottigere to Swagath Cross.”

Another official said that if the Defence Ministry takes a decision and hands over the land, they can compensate for the lost time.” Metro Phase-II has a deadline of March 2021.