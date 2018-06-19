Amit Shah calls urgent meeting of J&K BJP ministers in Delhi today

National president Amit Shah has called for an urgent meeting of Jammu and Kashmir BJP ministers and some top leaders in the Capital today.

The BJP central leadership will deliberate on the party's strategy in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well as take stock of the political situation in the Valley, including the impact of ceasefire during Ramzan and its subsequent revocation, sources said.

"All the BJP ministers have been called to New Delhi for a meeting," a senior BJP leader said.

BJP state chief Ravinder Raina and party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul have been also called for the meeting.

Some reports have claimed that suspending operations along the border area has miffed the PDP leadership. While PDP thinks BJP leaders should make headway with the separatists and initiate dialogue, the BJP-led central government says the separatists lost an opportunity as they did not take a cue from civil society, sources told NDTV.

The Centre decided to suspend anti-terror operations during the holy month "in view of providing respite to people", but data showed that terror-related activities had more than doubled during this period.

The Centre revoked the ceasefire on Sunday, a day after Eid, after a spate of violent incidents including the murder of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari, rifleman Aurangzeb and four BSF personnel in separate attacks.

Another high-priority issue that the meeting is likely to address is the Amarnath Yatra, which begins on June 28. The Centre is reportedly making all efforts to prevent any untoward incident during the pilgrimage.

Other issues on the table may include more youth getting attracted to militancy in the Valley, law and order situation in the state as well as the Kathua rape and murder case.

Ties with PDP have been strained for several months now. BJP ministers and office bearers are likely to air their grievances before the party president in the meeting. The party had recently asked all its ministers to resign and appointed fresh faces to the Mehbooba Mufti cabinet.